OTC Markets Group Welcomes Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. ("ReconAfrica" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RECO; OTCQX: RECAF), a junior oil and gas company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RECAF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Beginning to trade on the OTCQX is an important milestone for ReconAfrica as we continue to build investor awareness in the United States and internationally," said CEO, Scot Evans. "We believe the OTCQX-Best Market will provide investors with better liquidity and greater ease of access thereby allowing the Company to continue to expand its shareholder base."

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the development of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeast Namibia and northwestern Botswana where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.75 million contiguous acres.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

