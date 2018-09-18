OTC Markets Group Welcomes Revere Bank to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Revere Bank (OTCQX: REVB), a community bank based in Maryland, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Revere Bank upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Revere Bank begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "REVB." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome Revere Bank to the growing number of community banks trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "Founded by local business leaders in 2007, Revere has grown to more than $2 billion in assets and 11 branch locations in the Washington and Baltimore area. Revere will trade alongside investor-focused community banks on OTCQX that are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications."

Ken Cook, Co-President & CEO of Revere Bank, stated, "We are excited to partner with OTCQX to help tell our story and provide our early shareholders and other investors with a market to buy and sell our stock."

Drew Flott, Co-President & CEO of Revere Bank stated, "Our decision to trade on the OTCQX Market aligns with our commitment to our shareholders to provide increased visibility and liquidity for our stock and our soon to be completed capital raise."

Revere Bank was sponsored for OTCQX by FIG Partners LLC, an employee-owned broker/dealer specializing in financial institutions.

About Revere Bank

Revere Bank was incorporated in the State of Maryland in 2007 and opened for business on November 20, 2007. Revere operates as a community bank that emphasizes superior customer service and relationship banking, providing personalized attention by our senior officers who are familiar with the market and make it easier for community-based business customers to obtain direct access to credit decision-makers. The bank's strategic focus is a combination of credit quality and superior service with state-of-the-art banking technology.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

