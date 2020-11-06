OTC Markets Group Welcomes Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U;OTCQX: SBVCF) ("SCAC"), a special purpose acquisition corporation, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SBVCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to welcome Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp, the largest SPAC IPO in Canada, to the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp utilizes their disclosure on the NEO Exchange to efficiently cross-trade their shares in the U.S. on OTCQX, enabling them to provide efficient access to information and trading for U.S. investors and to grow and diversify their shareholder base."

"We are excited to announce SCAC will now be traded on OTCQX, the highest tier of the OTC Market," said Michael Auerbach, Chairman of Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. "This move will increase our visibility with prospective investors in the U.S. and will also make it easier for our U.S. investors and employees to invest since they will no longer need to have a Canadian trading account."

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (SCAC) is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time. Founded by Michael Auerbach and led by Chief Executive Officer, Leland Hensch, SCAC is dedicated to investing in radical companies whose core missions subvert the status quo. For more information, visit www.subversivecapital.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

