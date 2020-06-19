OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tecogen Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Tecogen Inc (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tecogen Inc previously traded on NASDAQ.

Tecogen Inc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TGEN." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to be making the move to OTCQX and believe that the trading liquidity and company information available on OTC Markets' OTCQX Best Market benefits investors and provides a robust platform for the distribution of company information at reasonable cost to the company," noted John N. Hatsopoulos, Tecogen Inc.'s Lead Director.

About Tecogen Inc

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean cogeneration products for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

