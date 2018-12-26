OTC Markets Group Welcomes White River Bancshares Company to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. White River Bancshares Company was previously privately-held.

White River Bancshares Company begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WRIV." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome White River Bancshares Company as the first community bank from Arkansas to join our OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Markets Group. "With a 12-year history as a private community bank, trading on the OTCQX Best Market will provide White River Bancshares's new and existing shareholders with a public market for efficient trading and price transparency."

Greg Lee, Chairman of White River Bancshares Company, stated, "We're happy to trade on the OTCQX Market to help tell our story and provide White River Bancshares Company shareholders and prospective investors with a streamlined stock buy-sell trade process. The decision to move WRIV stock to OTCQX, a premium public market, perfectly aligns with our Board's 2018 directive and Management's commitment to improve liquidity and to increased franchise value."

White River Bancshares Company was sponsored for OTCQX by Raymond James & Associates, Inc., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, a $600 million asset based independent community bank located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Signature has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, and two locations in Brinkley, Arkansas. Signature is opening a new location in Rogers, Arkansas in 2019. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families, and farms.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

