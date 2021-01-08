OTC Markets Group Welcomes Zoetic International PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Zoetic International PLC (LSE: ZOE;OTCQX: ZOEIF), a vertically integrated CBD business with sales in the US and UK, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Zoetic International PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Zoetic International PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ZOEIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Trevor Taylor, Co-CEO of Zoetic, commented, "The commencement of trading on OTCQX reflects the Company's tremendous progress towards transitioning to a pure play, integrated CBD company over the past 12 months. Our recent product development and wholesale distribution expansion have set the stage for the first leg of projected multi-year, sustainable growth for the Company. We couldn't be more pleased with our progress to date, as well as our current position in this high-growth market. We want to thank the folks at OTC Markets for their efforts in enabling this next step for the Company."

About Zoetic International PLC

Zoetic is a vertically integrated CBD business. The company sells a range of products in the US and UK through two brands. In the US, the Chill brand is a tobacco alternative selling smokables and chew pouches. In the UK, the Zoetic brand is a premium supplier of CBD oils, gummies, softgels and cosmetic and beauty products. In total, the company has over 25 product lines across its retail operations in the US and UK.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

