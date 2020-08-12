OTech Group enters the Epic App Orchard Marketplace

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTech Group, a subsidiary of HealthMark Group, has officially been added to the Epic App Orchard marketplace. With a full suite of patient intake solutions, OTech supports the entire self-check-in process at the front end of encounters to reduce no-shows, facilitate payments, accept signed consents, and allow patients to assume responsibility for their information.

"We are thrilled to now have our patient intake solutions available for physician clinics, hospitals, and health systems through the Epic App Orchard marketplace," said Bart Howe, CEO of HealthMark Group. "This allows us to serve the needs of significantly more clients and patients as we continue building intuitive, secure, and compliant technology solutions to reimagine the business of healthcare."

OTech Group's solutions aim to reduce administrative burdens while improving the efficiency and accuracy of capturing patient information in a secure and accessible format. Features for data capture include:

Contact information/demographics

Payments - copays and/or past due balances

Driver's license and insurance cards

Patient photo

Histories such as past medical, surgical, and allergies

Consents and screening questionnaires such as PHQ9

Meaningful Use data collection (race/language/ethnicity)

"Some of the largest hospitals and healthcare systems have adopted and utilize Epic, helping to establish its platform as the gold standard of EHRs," said Kevin Ames, VP of Engineering for HealthMark Group. "Integrating with Epic creates an enormous opportunity for us to extend our reach to larger health systems as we use our technology to continue improving upon patient care."

HealthMark Group is a leading provider of software and technology-enabled health information management solutions for healthcare providers across the country. By leveraging technology to reimagine the business of healthcare, HealthMark transforms administrative processes into seamless digital solutions. From patient intake technology supported by OTech, to HealthMark's proprietary MedRelease platform for Release of Information, the company is pioneering an efficient, compliant, and patient-centric approach to support the entire spectrum of the patient information journey. HealthMark Group was founded in 2006 with corporate headquarters in Dallas, TX and has been named to both the Dallas 100 and the Inc. 5000 for multiple years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the region and in the country.

