Otello Corporation announces second half results
Otello Corporation ASA
Feb 17, 2022, 02:34 ET
OSLO, Norway, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otello Corporation today reported financial results for the second half, which ended December 31, 2021. Please find the second half report (2H21.pdf) attached.
Petter Lade, CFO
Phone: +47 91143878
E-mail: [email protected]
