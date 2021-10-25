OtherLevels Extends Digital Engagement for FireKeepers Casino

By partnering with OtherLevels, FireKeepers strengthens its ability to engage players using OtherLevels' data-led messaging capabilities. The company's Sports Engagement Platform leverages live game data, user actions and CRM data to create marketing messages that are relevant and complementary to FireKeepers players' interests and online journey.

"We are proud to work with one of the most respected names in Native Midwest gaming as they expand into online games and sports betting," said Brendan O'Kane, CEO of OtherLevels. "We look forward to providing FireKeepers with the marketing and player engagement capabilities they need to create better, stronger and longer-lasting relationships with their players in Michigan and beyond."

The existing integration between OtherLevels and Scientific Games Digital, which powers FireKeepers Casino's digital gaming content, ensures a seamless flow of player activity data and enables OtherLevels, using real-time information, to deliver specific messages to FireKeepers' different audience segments, customized by preferences, player value, past behavior, and geolocation.

Since the legalization of sports betting and online betting in Michigan in January 2021, FireKeepers has made player engagement their top priority. FireKeepers can now instantly access best-in-class multichannel marketing capabilities designed to maximize player activation and in-session participation and drive new player registrations.

Through the partnership with OtherLevels to deliver more personalized content, FireKeepers can build closer relationships with players, and increase their lifetime value and retention. FireKeepers can now also provide players with tangible and important game information based on their preferences and prior activity.

"Our players are the focus of everything we do at FireKeepers," stated Kathy George, CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel. "We are pleased to partner with OtherLevels to help us engage and connect with our online players, and truly give them a FireKeepers experience."

About OtherLevels

OtherLevels Holdings Limited (ASX: OLV, or "OtherLevels") is a leading provider of Sports and Customer Engagement Platforms with offices in Europe, the US and Australia. The OtherLevels Sports Engagement Platform is a sports-powered CEP, combining sophisticated content, publishing capabilities and multiple live sports and betting odds feeds to engage sports players pre-game, live during the game and post sports games. OtherLevels Intelligent Messaging is a multichannel engagement platform enabling clients to engage their known and anonymous audiences across desktop, mobile web and app. The two platforms deliver real-time messaging solutions for global online sports betting, iGaming and lottery operators, including Camelot (UK), OPAP, Luckia, Pinnacle, Golden Nugget, Michigan State Lottery, Kindred/Unibet and Betfred. For more information, please visit www.otherlevels.com.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, located just off Interstate 94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek, MI, has been named Best Casino by audiences in Western Michigan and Northern Indiana, plus earned multiple awards in the Casino Player Magazine Best of Gaming 2021 Native Midwest category. FireKeepers was recognized as 2019 Employer of the Year by Michigan Works! Association and was also selected as one of the Best Casinos to Work For by Casino Player Magazine. FireKeepers' signature restaurant, Nibi, is a multiple recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. The property features 2,900 slot machines, 70 table games, and a live poker room. FireKeepers offers a AAA-rated Four Diamond resort-style hotel with 446 rooms, a functional multi-purpose event center, six distinctive dining destinations, and multiple lounges. FireKeepers is the title sponsor of the FireKeepers Casino 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, and a host of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship a Symetra Tour-Road to the LPGA golf event. For more information, visit www.firekeeperscasino.com. FireKeepers Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.

