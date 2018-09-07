OTI Lumionics Partners with Rigetti on Quantum Computing Initiative for Materials Discovery Applications

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTI Lumionics, a leading developer of advanced materials and manufacturing processes for OLEDs, today announced that it is partnering with Berkeley and Fremont, CA-based company Rigetti to further the development of quantum computing for materials discovery applications using Rigetti's new Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform.

"As a leading developer of advanced materials, we are constantly looking for new methods to accelerate our computational materials discovery platform, and we're excited to be partnering with Rigetti," said Michael Helander, President & CEO of OTI Lumionics. "The unique scaling advantage of quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the field of materials science, and we see it as a source of competitive business advantage."

As one of Rigetti's QCS Developer Partners, OTI Lumionics will use the QCS platform for developing and distributing quantum computing-based materials discovery methods and to help collaboratively develop the first generation of practical quantum computing applications.

"This partnership builds on our previous success working with Rigetti's full-stack quantum computing platform and our collaborators at the University of Toronto, including Artur Izmaylov, Associate Professor in the Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, to develop one of the largest and most accurate molecular simulations on a quantum computer to date," said Helander.

The results were published in an article earlier this year: https://arxiv.org/abs/1806.00461.

OTI Lumionics is a venture-backed advanced materials engineering company that is using its proprietary materials discovery platform, and innovative process and manufacturing technologies, to solve large-scale industrial manufacturing challenges. The company has developed next-generation electrode materials and processes for flexible and transparent OLED displays and lighting, and is driving critical industry advancements to help build larger, brighter, thinner, and lower cost OLED panels for a wide array of innovative commercial and consumer products.

