OTI, Operational Technology Integrators, Announces New President

PLEASANT HILL, Calif., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OTI, master systems integrators for OT and IT in commercial buildings, announces new leadership. Clint Bradford, a diligent executive with more than 15 years of project management experience in the buildings industry, takes over as President of OTI.

"I'm thrilled to take over at the head of OTI," Clint Bradford said of the promotion. "This is such an exciting time in the building controls and automation industry and I really believe we have the best team to take on bigger, more complex projects. I see this as an opportunity to strengthen our process, grow our team and expand operations throughout North America. We're just getting started."

Spun off from a controls distributor in 2016, OTI has established itself as a leader in automation, controls and IoT solutions for commercial real estate. As director of project operations, Clint oversaw a team of more than 30 people working on more than 100 million square feet across North America. As President of OTI, Clint will continue to push the company to grow in diverse building sectors from data centers to shopping malls, schools to office buildings.

"This is a natural progression for OTI and Clint," said Brian Turner, former President of OTI who moves to CEO of OTI parent company Buildings IOT. "We've seen our projects grow exponentially over the past two years under Clint's leadership. He has developed a winning process for his distributed team to complete complex projects on time and in budget. We're looking forward to seeing that process lead to more growth for Clint and his team."

About OTI

We are a master systems integrator and building controls contractor with projects completed in 46 states and three countries. Our total building network expertise improves building performance and streamlines asset management. We offer end-to-end support for existing systems, new control installations and ongoing OT/IT network management.

