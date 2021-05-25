Otis Announces Abbe Luersman as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer

"Abbe is a passionate leader who brings decades of proven experience, business understanding and a commitment to ensure all voices are heard, especially across a globally distributed workforce," said Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. "I am confident that Abbe's contributions to our leadership team and our 69,000 colleagues will have lasting impact on how people connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world."

Luersman joins Otis from Ahold Delhaize, a Netherlands-based international food retail group, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and worked to develop and drive the organization's enterprise-wide people strategy; shaping culture, implementing learning and development programs, and championing talent and diversity. Prior to that, Luersman held positions at Ahold and Unilever. She began her career on the factory floor at Whirlpool and concluded 16 years with the company as Vice President, HR Total Rewards & HR Solutions.

"I have had the privilege to work with great companies during my career, and I'm honored to now join Otis – an industry leader with a rich legacy and bright future," said Luersman. "I am ready to partner with the talented team already in place as we work together to make a difference for our passengers, customers and all my new colleagues."

Luersman will become a member of the Otis Executive Leadership team, reporting directly to Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. She holds a Bachelor and Master of Art in Human & Organizational Development from Miami University in Ohio. She sits on the Board of Directors of Caroo. She is Co-Chair and on the Board of Directors for Gartner's CHRO Global Leadership Board and is Vice Chair and on the Board of Directors of the Network of Executive Women (NEW).

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

