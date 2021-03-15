Otis CEO & EVP of Operations to Speak on ESG Conference Call

FARMINGTON, Conn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) President & CEO Judy Marks and Executive Vice President of Operations Todd Glance will speak about the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) program on a conference call, moderated by Jeff Sprague of Vertical Research Partners, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The company will discuss its ESG strategy, progress and long-term objectives.

The call will be broadcast live and a corresponding presentation will be available on www.otis.com. To join by phone, dial +1-877-735-3703 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

