Otis CEO to present at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

FARMINGTON, Conn., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) President and Chief Executive Officer Judy Marks will speak at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.otis.com.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:

Ray Hernandez

+1-860-674-3029

[email protected]

IR Contact:

Stacy Laszewski

+1-860-676-6011

[email protected]

