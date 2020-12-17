Otis Elevator Company Recalls to Inspect Private Residence Elevators Due to Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Otis and CemcoLift Private Residence Elevators

Hazard: Children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate, and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should disable or block children's access to any Otis or CemcoLift private residence elevator and contact Otis to schedule a free inspection and the installation of space guard(s), if necessary.

Consumer Contact:

Otis at 800-233-6847 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.otis.com and click on "IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION – PRIVATE RESIDENCE ELEVATORS" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 5,000

Description:

This recall involves Otis private residence elevators purchased before 2012 and CemcoLift private residence elevators purchased from 1999 to 2012. The elevators are used in consumers' homes.

Incidents/Injuries: Otis is aware of at least four incidents involving an Otis or CemcoLift private residence elevator that resulted in a crushed spine and abdomen, fractured hip, broken arm and feet, and bruising to the face and chest.

Sold At: Otis private residence elevators and parts were sold to independent third-party contractors and, occasionally, directly to consumers through 2012. Otis sold CemcoLift private residence elevators and parts to independent third-party contractors, and occasionally, directly to consumers from approximately 1999 to 2012. Otis and CemcoLift private residence elevators cost approximately $20,000 to purchase and install.

Manufacturer: Otis Elevator Company of Farmington, Ct. and CemcoLift Elevators Systems, formerly of Hatfield, Pa. CemcoLift is a former subsidiary of Otis Elevator Company.

Manufactured in: United States

