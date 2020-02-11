Otis Presents Growth and Value Creation Strategy at Investor Day

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (Otis) today announces ahead of its pre-spin investor and analyst meeting that it will be listed as "OTIS" on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) upon the completion of its separation from United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX). The separation and listing is targeted to occur early in the second quarter of 2020.

"Today's announcement represents a significant milestone as we return to our roots as an independent, publicly traded company," said Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. "Otis originally listed on the NYSE 100 years ago and we will soon return to the Exchange as the global leader in the industry that we first created."

With a deeply experienced global workforce, the scale and density to meet customer needs, and the largest service portfolio that provides recurring sales – Otis is well positioned for long-term, sustainable growth.

Marks and members of the Otis senior leadership team will brief the financial community on key growth initiatives and provide an update on standalone financials in preparation for the intended separation from United Technologies.

The pre-spin investor and analyst meeting, along with the corresponding presentation, will be broadcast live at 9 a.m. EST at www.utc.com and archived on the website shortly afterward.

Otis is the world's leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded more than 165 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories.

For more information about Otis, visit www.otis.com . Follow Otis on LinkedIn , YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, Otis claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, economic conditions, market challenges, regulatory changes, and other business risks associated with the separation and ongoing operations. There can be no assurance that the separation, distribution or any other transaction described above will in fact be consummated in the manner described or at all. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Otis' registration statement on Form 10, the reports of UTC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Otis assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Katy Padgett

860-674-3047

Kathleen.Padgett@otis.com

IR Contact:

Stacy Laszewski

860-676-5008

Stacy.Laszewski@otis.com

