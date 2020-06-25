Otolaryngologists Discuss COVID-19 Impact in Live Olympus Webinar

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus®, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, announced today that it is hosting a live panel discussion about the practice of flexible endoscopy during the COVID-19 pandemic with three leading Otolaryngologists: Dr. Clark Rosen from the University of California, San Francisco, Dr. Joseph Bradley from Washington University St. Louis, and Dr. Aaron Friedman from the University of Cincinnati.

During the webinar, titled "Navigating Your ENT Practice Through COVID-19," the physicians will discuss their experiences in rebooting practices, considerations for personal protective equipment and testing to maximize patient and clinician safety, and best practices for scoping. The webinar, which will include an opportunity to engage, discuss, and ask questions, takes place June 29, 2020 from 6:30 – 7:30 PM EDT.

"COVID-19 presents unique challenges in an ENT practice, particularly for otolaryngologists routinely performing flexible endoscopy," said Clark Rosen, MD, Director of the UCSF Voice and Swallowing Center, Chief of the Division of Laryngology, and Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the University of California, San Francisco. "We look forward to using this opportunity to discuss how we are adapting our practices and utilizing equipment to make for the safest possible experience for patients and clinicians."

Click here to register.

SOURCE Olympus Medical Systems Group