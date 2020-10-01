OtoNexus Medical Technologies at the Forefront of Providing Infection Control Solution

OtoNexus has developed the world's first ultrasound hand-held device to evaluate the four disease states of middle ear infection. With the tools available today, detection accuracy is approximately 50% in the critical differentiation of viral versus bacterial infections. As a result, middle ear infections are the #1 reason for antibiotic prescriptions and #1 reason for surgery in children.

The Center for Disease Control suggests prescribing antibiotics for about 15% of middle ear infections. However, antibiotics are prescribed nearly 85% of the time. "Our goal is to decrease the usage of antibiotic therapy by 50% for the treatment of middle ear infections," said Caitlin Cameron, CEO OtoNexus Medical Technologies. It is an honor that MedTech Outlook recognizes how our unique technology empowers physicians to avoid unnecessary prescriptions of antibiotics and improve treatment of middle ear infections."

The OtoNexus device has the potential to:

Minimize the use of unnecessary antibiotics in the treatment of middle ear infections

Improve patient outcomes with timely, accurate diagnosis and treatment

Reduce the cost of care by decreasing the number of follow up visits due to adverse antibiotics side effects and referrals to specialists

"We have been quite impressed by OtoNexus Medical Technologies' expertise in providing infection control solutions," said Alex D' Souza, Managing Editor of MedTech Outlook magazine." We congratulate OtoNexus Medical Technologies on this prestigious recognition and look forward to seeing their impressive growth streak continue."

About OtoNexus Medical Technologies Inc.

OtoNexus has developed the world's first hand-held medical device with miniaturized ultrasound technology to instantly and accurately diagnose middle ear infections. In less than 2 seconds, physicians can evaluate middle ear infections and know whether antibiotic therapy is appropriate. This definitive test will provide physicians the information they need to minimize the use of antibiotics, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. For more information, please visit www.otonexus.com

About MedTech Outlook

MedTech Outlook is a platform that bridges the spectrum between MedTech Technology providers and healthcare facilities and medical institutions. MedTech Outlook monitors and informs about MedTech trends, challenges, and solutions. MedTech Outlook assists purchasers/procurers, decision-makers, and heads of operations, healthcare managers from peer vetted authoritative contributions.

