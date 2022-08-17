The exclusive OTR Espresso Martini Jet Service invites cocktail drinkers to elevate their travel plans to the Hamptons via private jet for the same ticket price as a bus ride

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now boarding! Take your summer travel plans to new, luxurious heights with the introduction of OTR (On The Rocks) Premium Cocktails' latest expression, The Espresso Martini. To celebrate the permanent portfolio addition, the ready-to-serve brand, developed by master mixologists with acclaimed cocktail programs, is giving cocktail drinkers a limited-availability opportunity to elevate their end-of-summer travels by purchasing an upgraded transportation experience via private jet, to the New York summer hot-spot, the Hamptons. OTR is now offering a select number of guests an unforgettable door-to-door transportation experience through its OTR Espresso Martini Private Jet Service by taking away the stress of the long commute to conveniently reach their destination with ease. The brand is now giving travelers more time to enjoy its newest cocktail expression, a rich and dark Espresso Martini, beachside this summer.

OTR™ INTRODUCES NEW ESPRESSO MARTINI WITH A ONE-OF-A-KIND PRIVATE JET SERVICE TO UPGRADE SUMMER TRAVEL PLANS

For the same cost of a bus ticket to the Hamptons, $44 USD, four (4) OTR lovers can purchase the premium travel package featuring a private jet for themselves and a guest (must be 21 years or older)*. On August 19, at 9 a.m. EST, OTR fans can purchase and treat themselves to a uniquely tailored travel experience combining equal parts convenience and luxury. Departing from the New York Metro area to the Hamptons, cocktail drinkers will jet off in style on September 2. Tickets are available by visiting https://app.anyroad.com/tours/otr-espresso-martini-private-jet-service/s-d95fd6e9.

OTR Espresso Martini fans who purchase the private jet service will be transported directly to vacation mode from the moment they step out their front door. The exclusive package includes an elevated ride from the guests' desired location in the New York Metro area to Teterboro Airport (TEB), where a private jet will set out to Francis S. Gabreski Airport (FOK) in Westhampton Beach, NY, beating the summer traffic rush. Refreshments and catered five-star food offerings will be served throughout the flight, alongside everything needed to take guests' travels to a whole OTR level, including cashmere throws and soothing eye masks.

"It is the perfect time to introduce such a beloved and trending cocktail to our permanent portfolio," said Rocco Milano, Co-Founder and Global Brand Ambassador of OTR Premium Cocktails. "The dark, intense yet smooth complexity of the Espresso Martini cocktail is such a lively pour, that we felt it deserved its very own special entrance. Offering OTR drinkers a luxury travel experience, in celebration of our newest, highly requested addition felt true to our brand's core values of taking any small moment and turning it into an occasion."

OTR's Espresso Martini will awaken any occasion with its rich, dark espresso coffee liqueur complemented by smooth EFFEN® vodka for a clean finish. The ready-to-serve drink perfectly matches flavors of bold roasted espresso with dark chocolate tasting notes and vanilla undertones to complement the delicate bitterness of the blend. One of the most popular cocktails ordered this year is now available as the perfect pour no matter where you are and will surely shake up your summer no matter the location. The Espresso Martini is now available in stores nationwide and online through Drizly, ReserveBar and Instacart with a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 375 ml bottle, containing an ABV/proof of 20%/40. The Espresso Martini is also available in 200 ml and 100 ml sizes.

About OTR Premium Cocktails

OTR (On The Rocks™) Premium Cocktails was founded in 2015 when restauranteurs Patrick Halbert and Rocco Milano, left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made bottled cocktails. Joined by Andrew Gill, the three began designing ready-to-serve cocktails using only the most premium natural ingredients – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered in experiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

OTR Cocktails established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industry. Life doesn't wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar to you. OTR is currently available nationwide in eight popular cocktails including The Aviation, The Cosmopolitan, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, The Mai Tai, The Margarita, The Old Fashioned, The Daiquiri and The Espresso Martini.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

*Subject to availability. The OTR Espresso Martini Private Jet Service is a limited available offering to eligible purchasers. The package is available on a first-come, first-served basis and will not be available again once all four quantities have been purchased.

Drink Responsibly.

On the Rocks Espresso Martini crafted with EFFEN® Vodka, made with vodka and espresso coffee liqueur, 20% alc./vol., ©2022 OTR Premium Cocktails, Inc., Dallas, TX

