OTT TV and Video Forecasts in Eastern Europe, 2024 - Imminent Launches of Both Disney+ and Apple TV+ Will Boost the Sector

Eastern Europe will have 26.19 million SVOD subscriptions by 2024; up from 10.02 million recorded by end-2018. Russia will supply 8.77 million to the 2024 total, with Poland bringing in another 6.32 million. Together, they will account 58% of the region's total.

The Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts report estimates that Russia became the SVOD subscription [an SVOD subscriber can have more than one subscription] market leader in 2018, by overtaking Poland. However, it will take until 2023 for Russia to generate greater SVOD revenues than Poland as its subscribers pay lower fees.

The author forecasts that Netflix will have 8 million subscribers across 22 Eastern European countries by 2024, double its 2018 result and representing 30% of the regional total.

The imminent launches of both Disney+ and Apple TV+ will further boost the sector. We forecast nearly 3 million subscribers for Disney+ by 2024. Apple TV+ will be more modest.

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Prime Video

Amediateka

ANT1 Next

Apple TV+

Disney+

Divan.TV

HBO Go

Ipla

Ivi

Megogo

Netflix

Okko

Pickbox

Play Now

Player+

Voyo

