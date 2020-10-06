Otter Products Announces Collaboration, Strategic Investment with Brydge

"Our company has always been dedicated to innovating in ways that will enable our customers to get more from their mobile technology," said Otter Products CEO Jim Parke. "Brydge has the same philosophy, and we recognize that we can tap into the strengths of each organization to be even more effective in achieving this goal, especially as all of our relationships between home, school and work are evolving."

Brydge is well known for its high-quality keyboards, docks and multiport hubs that are designed to enhance productivity, connectivity and efficiency at home, the office, the classroom and beyond. OtterBox is the No. 1-most trusted brand in smartphone protection1 and has an extensive portfolio of protective cases as well as screen protection and mobile power products. This new agreement not only allows Otter Products and Brydge to leverage each other's distribution networks, it will also facilitate future co-developed innovations via the OtterBox brand.

"Brydge has always admired OtterBox. From modest roots to what is now a global brand and leader, we have always felt there is a natural synergy with our values, vision and products," said Nick Smith, Co-CEO & Founder of Brydge. "This partnership represents a huge opportunity for both brands to continue to drive growth and success in the market."

About Otter Products:

Otter Products LLC provides premium accessories for mobile technology and outdoor adventures through its OtterBox and LifeProof brands. OtterBox is the No. 1-selling smartphone case in the U.S. offering a wide variety of protective options for devices as well as outdoor products. LifeProof is the No. 1-selling waterproof case in the U.S. with protection from the elements on any adventure. 1

At Otter Products, "We Grow to Give." The company's success is measured by this mission and brought to life through the OtterCares Foundation. Founded in 2010, OtterCares is focused on inspiring kids to change the world by championing innovative education that encourages students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

About Brydge:

Brydge has established itself as a leader in high quality, design-focused peripherals that are created to enhance productivity, connectivity and efficiency at home, the office, the classroom and beyond.

Known for their award-winning keyboards for Apple iPad [brydge.com] and Microsoft Surface [brydge.com], Brydge also offers a range of premium desktop accessories including Vertical Docks [brydge.com] and Multiport Desktop Hubs [brydge.com].

Brydge has gained numerous design and innovation awards, from being named a four-time CES Innovation Award Honoree (2019-2016) to receiving coveted Red Dot Design Awards (2019 and 2016) and GOOD Design Awards (2020 and 2016).

