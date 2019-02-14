Otter Products Closes Doors for Third Annual Day of Giving

"Giving back is at the heart of our culture and a core tenant of our existence," said Otter Products Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Curt Richardson. "We want to inspire kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and inspire our Otters to help make that change."

At one Fort Collins, Colo. middle school, nearly 100 volunteers are taking over the school to work on a school-wide coding project. In total, more than 40 education-based projects in the Fort Collins and San Diego areas will be attended by Otter Products employees. Additionally, the Otter Shop retail team is hosting a community project to activate 150 local volunteers from other businesses. Otter Products offices in Asia and Europe will be closing their doors to volunteer and spread the company's "We Grow to Give" mission globally.

"It's so impactful to see how closed2open influences the communities we live and work in," said Otter Products CEO Jim Parke. "When our employees go home at the end of the day, they've made a difference not only in the lives of children who will someday be the changemakers in the world, but also in their own lives. Giving back enriches us all."

Join Otter Products in a day of giving back by pledging volunteer hours at otterbox.com/closed2open or lifeproof.com/closed2open. Anyone pledging volunteer hours will be entered for a chance to win one of two $1,000 grants to give to the nonprofit of their choice and an OtterBox or LifeProof prize pack.1

"The ripple effect of teaching these kids to be entrepreneurs goes beyond our day of giving back," said OtterCares Founder Nancy Richardson. "We are inspiring lifelong change through closed2open while also setting an example of giving back to your community."

Otter Products encourages employees to volunteer year-round by offering 24 hours of volunteer time off each year and had an 84 percent participation rate in its volunteer program in 2018. The national average for corporate-volunteer participation is only 30 percent.2

Otter Products invites other companies and individuals to join in on Feb. 21 to volunteer in their communities. Share your volunteer mission and your volunteer story with Otter Products by following along on social media with #closed2open.

For more information and to pledge volunteer hours, visit otterbox.com/closed2open or lifeproof.com/closed2open.

About Otter Products:

Otter Products, LLC provides premium accessories for mobile technology and outdoor adventures through its OtterBox and LifeProof brands. OtterBox is the No. 1-selling smartphone case in the U.S. offering a wide variety of protective options for devices as well as outdoor products. LifeProof is the No. 1-selling waterproof case in the U.S. with protection from the elements on any adventure.3

At Otter Products, "We Grow to Give." The company's success is measured by this mission and brought to life through the OtterCares Foundation. Founded in 2010, OtterCares is focused on inspiring kids to change the world by championing innovative education that encourages students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

For more information, visit www.otterproducts.com.

About OtterCares:

Established in 2009 by Nancy Richardson as the charitable arm of Otter Products, the OtterCares Foundation believes one young and inspired mind can change the world! We inspire students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists who create lasting and impactful change in their communities.

For more information, visit our website: www.OtterCares.org.

