OTTera and ZEASN Partner to Deliver OTTera's Linear Channels to ZEASN-enabled Smart TVs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White label OTT service OTTera has announced that their premium linear channels will be featured on tens of millions of ZEASN-enabled Smart TVs, including Phillips, Magnavox and many other television OEMs.

OTTera will deliver these free, ad-supported live channels to a global audience:

Toon Goggles and TG Junior – Kids' animated and live-action shows Cooking Panda – Tasty cooking recipes and food news Drink TV – Beer, wine and spirits entertainment ChannelFight – Martial arts training Motorvision – Motorsports action Social Club TV – Cannabis-inspired programming ESTV – Gaming and eSports Party Tyme Karaoke – Revolutionary streaming karaoke with all your favorite songs The Love Destination – Love, dating and relationships Novocomedy – Family friendly fun

The OTTera portfolio of live channels, as well as much of their on-demand streaming content, is supported by their AdNet+ platform, which manages the advertising across OTTera's services.

"In the current climate, distributing a wide variety of engaging streaming content is so important. Our partnership with ZEASN expands our reach into the linear TV space and provides much needed programming for new households internationally," said Stephen L. Hodge, co-C.E.O. of OTTera Inc.

The channels will appear on ZEASN's Whale OS-powered Smart TVs, which deliver high quality entertaining content around the world to users on Phillips, Magnavox and other smart TV platforms. Connected TV users will enjoy OTTera's linear channels from WhaleLive, a brand new ad-supported free live streaming service developed by ZEASN, which was officially launched in August this year and it is also one of the core products of ZEASN's Whale Eco.

"We are extremely excited to collaborate with OTTera, their diverse programming content is known for its high quality," said Winson Chen, Chief Operating Officer of ZEASN. "The addition of this compelling programming content to our free streaming service WhaleLive adds a ton of value to our growing customer base. We look forward to building fantastic experiences with them that will bring joy to households worldwide."

OTTera operates a professional white label service with which content owners and creators can rapidly share their programming, courtesy of a robust development platform and customized interface and branding. Their services reach over 50+ million users worldwide and range from niche film libraries to children's animation.

About OTTera

OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles, OTTera manages 24 channels with over 50+ million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world's largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising and transactions.

About ZEASN

ZEASN Information Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2011. The company focuses on the intelligent home industry. Through self-developed cloud services and tool products, ZEASN has established the Whale Ecosystem with global developers, content providers, service providers, and top tier manufacturers.

Whale Eco works closely with many of the world's most recognizable brands, including Philips, TCL, Haier, AOC, Sharp, BenQ, Konka, Changhong, NovaTek, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Huawei, DSP Group, and etc. Whale OS is the core product of its Whale Ecosystem. ZEASN takes 'BRING THE WORLD HOME' as its mission, and aims to become the most innovative company in the intelligent home industry. To find out more, please visit: https://www.zeasn.com.

