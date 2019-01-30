OtterBox Announces Complete Lineup for Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e

OtterBox offers a full lineup of options for Samsung's all-new cast, including a variety of rugged, stylish and folio cases and Alpha Glass screen protectors.

"Samsung created an incredible team of devices this year," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "And just as Samsung continues to bring innovative designs and upgraded features to the smartphone space, OtterBox continues to protect these devices with an ever-expanding line of cases and game-changing screen protectors."

OtterBox has a case for everyone and offers a full portfolio of colors and graphics2:

Symmetry Series offers slim protection in a stylish case. With a variety of color and graphic options, Symmetry Series brings style and personality to any look. The slim profile slides easily in and out of pockets while protecting Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e from drops and bumps.

When Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e need a touch of luxury, Strada Series is the name of the game. The leather folio folds over the screen to protect it from scratches and stays closed with a magnetic clasp. Inside, the folio offers a card slot ideal for storing credit cards and an I.D.

Introducing Strada Series Via for Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e. Perfect for a quick trip to the store when you only need one card, Strada Series Via brings the crafted styling of Strada Series into a soft touch material and an even slimmer profile.

Pursuit Series is the toughest, thinnest OtterBox case. Made to protect against dust, dirt and snow, Pursuit Series keeps your phone safe on every adventure. Pursuit Series is available for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

For rugged protection that's synonymous with OtterBox quality, Defender Series is available now to protect Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e from everyday bumps and fumbles while port covers help keep out dust and debris.

Take rugged protection for Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e up a notch with Defender Series Pro. Anti-microbial material protects against common germs while offering the same drop and port protection as Defender Series.

On-the-go Commuter Series offers an updated design that delivers added grip on the slipcover. The shock-absorbent case is now easier to hold while the outer cover keeps the phone safe from drops while maintaining a slim profile. Available now for Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e.

Alpha Glass delivers a shatter-resistant and scratch-proof design to keep the Galaxy S10e display safe from front-facing drops in the parking lot or keys in your purse. Alpha Glass screen protectors are compatible with OtterBox cases.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

2 Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series Pro, Commuter Series, Strada Series Folio, Strada Series Via and Pursuit Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock. Pursuit Series case is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against bumps, drops, shock, dust, dirt and snow.

©2019 Otter Products, LLC. All rights reserved. The OtterBox name and OtterBox trademarks are the property of Otter Products, LLC, registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

