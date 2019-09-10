OtterBox Announces Full Lineup for New Apple iPhones

"Apple's newest phones deliver on innovation with cutting-edge camera features, stunning displays and even longer lasting batteries," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox delivers trusted protection while allowing all of these features to be used and showcased to their fullest potential. With a large range of protective and stylish case options, OtterBox offers a unique style for any lifestyle."

Symmetry Series protects against daily drops and bumps with a slim profile and trusted protection. Symmetry Series is rocking trendy new case graphics and day-to-night solids to match any mood or outfit. Show off your device with a clear case for sleek Apple iPhone protection.

The ultimate in protective cases, Defender Series is made for everything from rough-and-tumble adventures to everyday life. Defender Series is available in new colors and graphics and with the germ-fighting features of Defender Series Pro.

Otter + Pop pairs OtterBox protection with a built-in PopGrip for maximum fun. Available in Symmetry Series and Defender Series, Otter + Pop comes in a variety of new colors with endless swappable PopTop options.

Strada Series offers luxurious, leather-clad protection in a wallet style case. The folio design covers the screen to protect against scratches and can hold a credit card and ID. For an even more compact experience, Strada Series Via offers soft touch material with a folio card slot perfect for only the most essential card or a bit of cash.

Commuter Series is made for life on the go. With a hard outer shell and inner silicone slipcover, Commuter Series offers protection against drops and bumps when at home, work, on the train or anywhere in between.

Amplify screen protection keeps the brilliant display on Apple's latest phones free from scratches and dings. Engineered by Corning, Amplify is five times more scratch resistant than the leading glass alternative to keep the screen crystal clear drop after drop.3

OtterBox cases for Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2015 – June 2018

2 Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series Pro, Commuter Series, Strada Series Folio, Strada Series Via are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock. Pursuit Series case is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against bumps, drops, shock, dust, dirt and snow.

3 Versus soda lime glass. Based on Corning tests. Actual results may vary.

