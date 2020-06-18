OtterBox Announces New AirPod Covers

Lumen Series for AirPods Pro combines a sleek clear case with a black bumper. This cover keeps AirPods Pro protected from scratches and drops and easily clips onto a keychain or backpack with two optional carabiners. Lumen Series is available now exclusively at apple.com and otterbox.com.

Ispra Series offers protection with a splash of color for AirPods and AirPods Pro cases. Featuring a grippy bottom for better handling and a hard top to protect from scrapes and bumps, Ispra Series also comes with a carabiner to ensure AirPods never get lost in the fray. With a variety of colors available, everyone in the family will quickly be able to distinguish their pair. Ispra Series is available now on otterbox.com.

OtterBox Lumen Series, $34.95, and Ispra Series, $29.95, for Apple AirPods are available now and join a full line up of trusted mobile device accessories.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016 – July 2019

