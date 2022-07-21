OtterBox Enhances uniVERSE Case Design

With an extensive array of modules developed by our partners, uniVERSE 2.0 allows users to greatly expand device features by leveraging the groundbreaking rail system. A slotted rail, hidden under a removable accent plate, lets users attach and swap powerful accessories such as card readers, hand straps, batteries, scanners, professional-grade cameras, and more without removing the case. The rail system, and the creativity of our partners, ensures the possibilities for increasing a device's features are nearly endless. Designed for use with OtterBox screen protectors, this rugged, low-profile case also includes a lanyard attachment point for a hand and neck strap 1 and MIL-STD drop rating.

To build upon the success of the original uniVERSE Series case, the OtterBox team collected feedback from partners to discover how to make the uniVERSE Case System even better. Partner feedback was vital in the development of the new uniVERSE Series case design, leading to the enhancement of this innovative product line.

"As part of our ongoing dedication to innovation, we rely on user feedback to continuously evolve our products, making them more impactful in business use cases," said Brian Jacoby, Senior Vice President of OtterBox Business Solutions. "The goal of the uniVERSE Case System was to create an ever-expanding ecosystem of mobile solutions that enhance productivity. The new case design provides an even more robust solution, and we're excited to see what new accessories our partners can ideate to further improve upon the uniVERSE 2.0 cases, and especially excited to see how our customers take advantage of this system's unique set of features."

New uniVERSE Series cases are now available for iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6. To learn more about the uniVERSE Case System, please visit OtterBoxBusiness.com.

About OtterBox

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox.com/GivingBack.

For more information, visit OtterBox.com.

1Hand and neck strap sold separately.

2Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Cell Phone Device Protection, Jan. 2018 – Jan. 2022 combined.

