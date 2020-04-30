OtterBox Launches Amplify Glass with Antimicrobial Technology

"Our phones pick up bacteria wherever we go," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Amplify Glass with Antimicrobial Technology incorporates an agent in the glass to help reduce microbial growth." 1

The EPA-registered technology in this new Amplify Glass keeps the screen protected longer from drops, bumps, scratches and helps keep the screen clean. The silver ion technology is embedded in the glass and won't wear away over time.1

For 360-degree protection, pair Amplify Glass with Antimicrobial Technology with Defender Series Pro, available for the latest Apple iPhones. For full device availability, check out otterbox.com.

OtterBox Amplify Glass with Antimicrobial Technology and Defender Series Pro are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Amplify Glass with Antimicrobial Technology does not protect the user or provide any express or implied public health benefit

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016 – July 2019

SOURCE OtterBox

Related Links

www.otterbox.com

