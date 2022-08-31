OtterBox Premium Pro Power Charges Your World

-USB-C and MagSafe Charger Stands for Home and Office-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is powering up with all new charging accessories for your favorite devices. From wall and car chargers to MagSafe stands, these powerful accessories will replace old, fraying chargers with durable, compact and travel-friendly designs that looks great around the house.

OtterBox Premium Pro Power wall and car chargers come in three sizes: 72 watt, 60 watt and 30 watt. The 72 watt and 60 watt USB wall chargers pack enough punch to power up a laptop. The 30 watt charger paired with an OtterBox USB-C cable serves as an Apple charger to get iPhone to 57 percent charge in 30 minutes.1 These compact and ultra-durable chargers feature GaN technology to give them a smaller footprint without compromising on performance. In fact, these chargers only take up the space of one outlet so you can stack chargers on both outlets or lined up on a power strip. OtterBox Premium Pro Wall and Car Chargers are available now.

"OtterBox is committed to building products that will last multiple device cycles," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "All of our products are tested to ensure they meet the durability standards people know and love with OtterBox products. OtterBox Premium Pro Power accessories are great for families, travelers and those conscious of making purchases that will last longer."

OtterBox Premium Pro Cables are built to last. These USB cables are bend and flex tested 30,000 times and have a longer strain relief to resist fraying at notorious weak points. The braided cables look clean on any countertop or in the bedroom with the included cable wrap. The wrap magnetically snaps together to keep cables organized and can secure cables to desks and tables using the magnetic mounting button. OtterBox Premium Pro Cables are available now.

OtterBox MagSafe charging stands are also joining the power line-up with all new features and a super sleek design. OtterBox MagSafe 3-in-1 Stand now features an integrated fast charge Apple Watch charger. An AirPod dock charges AirPod with Qi wireless charging on the bottom of the stand and a 15-watt charge pad connects to your MagSafe enabled iPhone for fast charging. The 3-in-1 Stand is perfect by the bed to charge your entire Apple ecosystem overnight.

A 15-watt fast charge pad is also featured on the OtterBox MagSafe Charging Stand which can make it the perfect charger to use in the kitchen as a mobile recipe stand while also charging your device. Both MagSafe Charging Stands come with a USB C-C cable and wall plug included in the box and are available now.

OtterBox Premium Pro Power is available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.



1 30 Watt charge speed based on an iPhone 13 Pro. Results may vary by device.

2 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

