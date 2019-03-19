OttLite Expands Wellness Series with Six New Styles

The affordable designs, ranging in price from $49.99 to $109.99, are packed with convenient, high-tech features like Qi wireless charging, connectivity with Google Home, touch dimming, and USB ports for quickly charging devices.

The lineup of new lamps are featured here: https://www.ottlite.com/Get-Inspired/Ottlite-Blog/Article/309/6-New-Ways-to-Bring-Wellness-into-Your-World

"Our eyes go through a lot on a daily basis -- blue light from screens, reading fine print on phones and computers, unbalanced indoor fluorescents and LEDs," said John Sheppard, CEO of OttLite. "This can result in serious eye strain. The OttLite ClearSun LED – a groundbreaking light source that comes as close as possible to the spectral output of natural daylight – provides a balanced and better light for our eyes."

Three out of four Americans suffer daily from eyestrain, but most don't realize that the lighting they use at work and at home may be contributing to the problem. Eyes work best in balanced, natural light. After two years of development, OttLite has created an exclusive proprietary ClearSun™ LED formulation that delivers the closest thing to natural daylight available indoors and helps reduce eyestrain and eye fatigue by 51 percent. Users experience clear, crisp illumination that's easy on the eyes.

"Everyone needs a desk lamp. Why not use one that dramatically reduces eyestrain and improves your eyes and your day?" continues Sheppard. "Small, simple change with a big impact. That was our mission and we are thrilled to add these innovative, healthy designs to our Wellness Collection."

In independent testing, the new OttLite ClearSun LED in the Wellness line of products performed 51% better on the Eye Fatigue Index (EFI) than the 20 best-selling LED lamps on Amazon.* This Index compares two key areas on the visual spectrum to each other and then how they measure up to the sun. OttLite was the closest to the sun and was, on average, 51% better.

The OttLite Wellness Series also provides more comfortable viewing and more accurate, truer colors. On the Color Rendering Index, which measures how well a light shows color accuracy, OttLite's Wellness Series rated 97 (on a scale of 1-100), the best available on the market.

The OttLite Wellness Series of lamps are available at www.OttLite.com and major online retailers.

*The EFI expresses a ratio of the range on the visible spectrum between 400 to 500 nanometers – which is important for rod response and blue cone response related to seeing details and contrast – and 500 to 600 nanometers – which is associated with cone response and vision. It then compares these results to how they measure up to the sun.

About OttLite Technologies Inc.

OttLite was founded in 1989 by Dr. John Nash Ott to bring the power of natural daylight indoors through his one-of-a-kind natural daylight bulb. A pioneer in natural light research, Dr. Ott discovered through 40 years of scientific research the remarkable effects specific wavelengths of light have on all living things. Known as the father of full-spectrum lighting, his research concluded that a light with the entire visible spectrum of light wavelengths was best for vision and wellbeing. Today, OttLite Technologies manufactures and distributes a wide range of high quality lighting for offices, homes and travel.

