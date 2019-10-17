OTTO Announces the New G3-E Multi-Function, Compact Control Grip
CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The G3-E Control Grip is a multi-function, compact grip with five momentary pushbuttons and a proportional Hall effect rocker. Available in both left-handed and right-handed versions, the two often work together within the same control seat. The grip's switches are sealed to IP68S and provide a high cycle life.
The G3-E is a standalone grip or it can be mounted on a joystick. Mounting the G3-E on an OTTO bottom mount JHM joystick is a standard offering available as a JHM-61xxxxx or a JHM-62xxxxx (see JHM web page) with a large variety of gating options.
The G3-E Control Grip is great for forestry applications, and also works well in construction, off-road and other demanding applications where reliability is paramount.
About OTTO
OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.
Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.
OTTO is located in Carpentersville, Illinois.
