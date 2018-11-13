OTTO Engineering and ALDERS Electronic Expand Territory into France

"We are excited about this expansion with our long-standing partner ALDERS. The new territory will support our expansion initiatives in the region and growth of our new products," said Angelo Assimakopoulos, Director of Sales for OTTO. "The new territory will expand ALDERS' customer network while providing services and first-class products from our partners, like OTTO, to the industries in the region," said Martin Alders, President of ALDERS electronic GmbH.

OTTO and ALDERS plan to show control solutions throughout 2019 at the IVT Expo, Bauma and Agritechnica trade shows.

About OTTO – Founded in 1961, OTTO Engineering is a leading developer of electro-mechanical switches and control systems. Providing customized developed control solutions with vertical integrated manufacturing allows for a one stop shop for customers. OTTO services the construction, agriculture, aviation, military, industrial and medical markets. Headquartered in Carpentersville, USA, OTTO has more than 500 employees. For more information visit the OTTO Engineering at the website at www.ottoexcellence.com.

About ALDERS – Founded in 1987, OTTO has been a partner since foundation. We are an innovative company in the electronics industry with an international customer base. Consulting, projecting, manufacturing and distribution are our strong points and have made us an efficient and reliable partner of our customers. Our corporate philosophy is to offer first-class service and advice and to sell exclusively high-quality products of certified manufacturers, such as OTTO. Your customer-specific requirements to integral solutions or materials are identified by our specialized skilled workforce and are implemented within the time frame fixed together with you. Just in time delivery of the products ordered, whether merchandise in stock or dispatched from producer, is a matter of course for us. As a privately owned family business, we have clear structures and short decision paths.

