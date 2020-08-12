OTTO Introduces the CS Capacitive Touch Switch

The switch sensing area can be a concave surface or a slightly raised surface. It can also be customized to accommodate surfaces of irregular shape. The CS is designed to be mounted in a panel, grip, armrest or other surface. The switch can be used as a single device or in combination with additional CS switches and controlled by software programming.

Another unique feature for the CS series is that it can be painted over and still function. This makes it ideal for customers who want to place their own pad printed icon or clear adhesive icons. The CS series comes standard sealed to IP68S.

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.

