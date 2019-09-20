OTTO Introduces the New G3-D Control Grip

The G3-D Control Grip works well in industrial, agricultural, mining, utility and construction applications such as aerial work platforms, scissor lifts, bucket trucks, telehandlers, trenchers and track trucks.

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.

OTTO is located in Carpentersville, Illinois.

