OTTO Releases the New HTWS Subminiature Hall Effect Proportional Output Thumbwheel Switch

Smaller than OTTO's HTW and HTWM series, the HTWS is a spring return-to-center, single axis thumbwheel that provides a linear change in voltage output corresponding to actuator movement in either direction from center. The HTWS is available with eight output options, including increasing and decreasing voltage output from the center position to the full travel position and single or dual (redundant) outputs.

The HTWS snaps into a 0.895" x 0.420" panel opening. Electronics are sealed to IP68S, and an optional sealing boot is offered for added protection against dust, sand, and water ingress. The HTWS offers a three million cycle rotational life, operate force options and excellent EMI/RFI immunity. It is available with flying wire leads or pin connection.

