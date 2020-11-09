OTTO Updates LP5-V Pushbutton Design with New Full Illumination and Legend Options

OTTO's unique design provides attractive, lighted position indication for applications in harsh environments, where security and reliability are paramount. The series features both aluminum and stainless steel cases watertight up to IP68S and is UL1500 ignition protected.

The LP5-V offers positive tactile feedback and a variety of LED colors available in both flat and domed actuator bezel shapes. Momentary action is available in the LP3-V series. The switch is ideal for marine, off-highway and industrial control applications that require an illuminated switch.

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.

