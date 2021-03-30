Ottobock North America Appoints MedTech Industry Leader Marc C. Lundeberg as CEO & Regional President

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ottobock and its Board of Directors announced the appointment of Marc C. Lundeberg as the new CEO and Regional President of the company's North America operation. Effective February 1, 2021, Marc succeeds Brad Ruhl, who will remain on as Non-Executive Chairman until he transitions to retirement after a more than 30-year tenure with Ottobock.

Lundeberg joins Ottobock North America from Amplifon, where he held the position of CEO & President for North America, since May 2017. "After careful consideration, the board concluded that Marc was the right leader to take the reigns from Brad, who has led the region to record profitability and expanded Ottobock's footprint across the US and Canada," said Philipp Schulte-Noelle, Ottobock Global CEO. "Marc brings a tremendous amount of expertise and a distinguished track record of strategic, operational, and people leadership to our growth path. I am delighted to welcome Marc to the Ottobock Family."

"I am thrilled to join a global leader in its field and help Ottobock continue setting new standards in the pursuit of its mission to help people maintain or regain their freedom of movement," said Lundeberg.

About Ottobock

For more than 100 years, Ottobock has been developing med-tech products and fitting solutions for people with limited mobility in the areas of Prosthetics, Orthotics and Human Mobility. The company's international activities are coordinated from the head office in Duderstadt, Germany. Ottobock has been investing, employing, researching and developing in North America since 1958 for the benefit of people with impaired mobility. Subsidiaries in 59 countries offer "Made by Ottobock" quality worldwide and employ more than 8,000 people.

