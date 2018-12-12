OttoLearn Agile Microlearning Wins Gold in the 2018 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neovation Learning Solutions, a disrupter in the online training field, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology category for their OttoLearn Agile Microlearning platform. Neovation's win was announced on Dec. 6, 2018. The winners are listed at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.html.

"We are thrilled to have our OttoLearn platform win a Gold award," said Dan Belhassen, founder and president of Neovation Learning Solutions. "The online training world is hungry to move from course completions as the only meaningful metric to actually ensuring that learners learn and retain the knowledge. Our OttoLearn platform is designed to do exactly that, so this recognition is very meaningful to us."

"We're proud to honor the innovators. As human capital management continues to evolve, the creativity of the award winners is breathtaking. Organizations of all sizes showed that creativity and technology can create new and better work experiences for businesses and their employees," said Rachel Cooke, chief operating officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

"We were blown away," said Mike Cooke, chief executive officer of Brandon Hall Group. "Our research was confirmed by the entrants' responsiveness to the needs of employers who seek to align technology to the goals of their businesses. Every Technology Award entry embodied a win-win proposition for employers and employees."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

What was the product's breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products? Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About Neovation Learning Solutions

Neovation is obsessed with unleashing human potential and increasing organizational intelligence. Neovation is focused on transforming online training through their OttoLearn Agile Microlearning platform that delivers daily two-minute training sessions to first raise a learner's mastery level and ensures long-term retention.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs.

