OU Global Risks & Threats Series Leadership Forum SPECIAL EDITION: Aerospace & Defense Scheduled Aug. 22

NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Oklahoma is presenting a special edition of its continuing OU Global Risks & Threats Series Leadership Forum on Saturday, Aug. 22, with a spotlight on aerospace and defense. OU GRTS is a collaborative effort between the Michael F. Price College of Business and the OU Center for Intelligence and National Security. Speakers include world-renowned leaders from the intelligence, law enforcement and cyber sectors.

The Special Edition 2020 EMBA in Aerospace & Defense Kickoff is scheduled 10 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Central Time (USA). The series is offered complimentary to the public by sponsor Manufacturing Talk Radio at www.mfgtalkradio.com, as well as livestreamed on YouTube. Additional information, including a full agenda and presenter bios, is available online at price.ou.edu/GRTS.

Adriana Sanford, founding director of OU GRTS, Senior Fellow at OU CINS and Acting Director of Executive Education, leads each event and presides throughout the series. The OU GRTS events on June 6 and July 18 were livestreamed, allowing tens of thousands of participants to receive expert guidance.

Speakers for Aug. 22 are:

Esti Peshin , VP and Head of the Cyber Division at Israel Aerospace Industries

, VP and Head of the Cyber Division at Israel Aerospace Industries José Moreno Hernández , Former NASA astronaut (Space Shuttle mission STS-128); former Chief of Materials & Processes Branch at Johnson Space Center

, Former NASA astronaut (Space Shuttle mission STS-128); former Chief of Materials & Processes Branch at Johnson Space Center Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Garry E. Hall , Former Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs & Senior Director for International Organizations & Alliances at U.S. National Security Council

, Former Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs & Senior Director for International Organizations & Alliances at U.S. National Security Council Patrick Scheuermann , Former Director at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center; former Director at NASA's Stennis Space Center; former COO at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility

, Former Director at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center; former Director at NASA's Stennis Space Center; former COO at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility Carol Alexis Chen , Assistant U.S. Attorney; Chief of International Narcotics, AML, & Racketeering Section, CDCA U.S. Attorney's Office

, Assistant U.S. Attorney; Chief of International Narcotics, AML, & Racketeering Section, CDCA U.S. Attorney's Office Arnold A. Spencer , Cryptocurrency Expert; Former Award-Winning Assistant U.S. Attorney; Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney's Office

Additional sessions are scheduled for September and October. A special guest for the upcoming Sept. 12 event is:

David Shearer , CISSP, CEO at (ISC)2

Corporate sponsors, global organizations and allies supporting this effort during a time of world crisis include AON Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries, Willis Towers Watson, Ernst & Young, ISC2, Spotify, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co., Basel Institute on Governance, Task Force 7, Puga Ortiz, Berliner Corcoran and Rowe, International Enforcement Law Reporter, Peritus Partners, Strat Americas, ManchesterCF, WorldTowning and Search Consultants International.

