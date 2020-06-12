OU Launches Aerospace and Defense Graduate Programs

NORMAN, Okla., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael F. Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma is launching new graduate business programs in aerospace and defense to meet a nationwide workforce demand. The College will offer an Executive MBA and a Graduate Certificate in Aerospace and Defense through its Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business, beginning fall 2020. Information on these programs can be found at http://www.ou.edu/price/mba/executive-mba-in-aerospace-and-defense or by attending a Virtual Open House with information sessions held at noon and 5:30 CDT on June 16, 2020.

The Executive MBA in Aerospace and Defense is a one-year, 32-credit-hour degree, and the Graduate Certificate in Aerospace and Defense is a six-month, 12-credit-hour program. Both programs are designed specifically for working individuals to develop managerial and leadership skills of the A&D workforce, including those without a business education. The curriculum was developed with input from industry leaders in aerospace and defense.

"We are excited to launch the Executive MBA degree, as well as the Graduate Certificate in this much-needed field," said Wayne Thomas, interim dean of the Price College of Business. "Participants will be taught in live online sessions by A&D industry leaders and renowned OU faculty."

The Executive MBA includes 20 hours completed online, with an additional 12 hours of residency work. Online courses are offered in eight-week modules and there will be three residency weeks: two in Oklahoma City, and the third will be held internationally. The program uses a cohort model, allowing students to build strong relationships with others in the industry.

The 12-credit-hour Graduate Certificate program is entirely online with live instruction. Students will choose six business courses specific to the industry in areas such as financial management, legal environment, IT and cybersecurity, managing supply chain and logistics, project management, and global A&D strategy. All coursework for the certificate is transferrable to the Executive MBA program, with flexible, online delivery.

"Our programs are poised to lead the world in preparing the leaders necessary to ensure the enduring strength of our nation's aerospace and defense operations," said Eddie Edwards, executive director of graduate programs at the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business.

Limited financial assistance for those serving in the Armed Forces is available. Registration information and additional questions about Executive Business Programs in Aerospace and Defense can be directed to Shad Satterthwaite at [email protected] or Michelle Brown at [email protected].

