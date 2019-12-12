Our First Tubie Gift Guide is Here

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful time of the year—unless you are dependent on a feeding tube to stay alive. Those living with a chronic illness frequently feel left out at holiday celebrations because they need to bring their medical supplies and equipment with them wherever they go. In honor of tubies, we've created a gift guide for friends, caregivers and families to shop for products designed for tubies, by tubies. These entrepreneurs, inspired by their own or a loved one's battle with chronic illnesses have each launched a brand to make life with medical equipment a bit easier, more fashionable and empowering so everyone can have a seat at the holiday table.

Brave Soul Blankets and tubie accessories provide privacy and comfort, and each purchase support the non-profit in delivering blankets to others going through difficult times. Medi Teddy is a stuffed animal sleeve that slips over bags of medicine, TPN, or other fluid bags and conceals them from sight of the child receiving the infusion. Reduces stress for hospital patients and provides privacy for treatment on the go. FreeArm is a helping hand for anyone dependent on infusions or tube feeding. The Mighty Pack discreetly conceals the medical devices and supplies you need while looking mighty chic too.

The Mighty Well team is on a mission to give hope and strength to those coping with a health setback. The line of fashionable and functional medical accessories and apparel transform patient experiences, giving everyone access to a more comfortable, fashionable, and dignified life. The Mighty Pack is designed specifically for people who need to carry medical supplies with them on the go but who still want to look chic—and nobody needs to know that you are carrying or wearing your essential medical devices.

Medi Teddy was invented by a 13-year old girl who receives regular IV infusions. It's a stuffed animal sleeve that slips over bags of medicine, TPN, or other fluid bags and conceals them from sight of the child receiving the infusion. The see-through mesh sleeve on the back allows for easy monitoring of the fluids. This sweet friend can help reduce anxiety and stress while in a hospital setting and provide privacy for infusions-on-the-go.

When FreeArm founders Misti and Will were overwhelmed with tube feeding their infant son around the clock and needed a helping hand, they created one. The FreeArm clamps to surfaces like tables, cribs, strollers and more. And it works as a travel pump and feedbag holder, easily folding into your bag.

Brave Soul Blankets was founded in 2017 by Melaney Niemiec, a young woman with cystic fibrosis and gastroparesis, to comfort those going through similar battles. Launched with fleece blankets, they quickly added Tube Clips, Hug-A-Button™ Tubie Pads, Tubing Connection Port Covers, and Drainage Bag Covers. Each purchase funds the non-profit to deliver blankets, love and support to others going through difficult journeys.

Crafting For A Cure Co. founder Carolanne creates handmade feeding tube accessories, specializing in tubie clips and feeding tube port connection covers. After becoming feeding tube dependent due to gastroparesis, she started crafting accessories to make something depressing both fun and fashionable. The tubie clips are useful not only for those with feeding tubes but for people who have central lines, oxygen tubing, and other devices with cords and lines that tangle! For every accessory that is a sold, a portion of the sale goes to the Newbie Tubie Project, which sends care packages to children and adults getting feeding tubes for the first time.

Ingenious By Design has created a low-profile G-tube friendly iron-on patch that is both functional and cute. The Down the Hatch Patch keeps germs and curious hands away from the G-tube while providing privacy and easy access. It was hatched when founder Maggie English's daughter was given a G-tube shortly after her birth, and this year the Oley Foundation awarded it its Innovator/Advocator award!

Chronically Fit is a medical supply company working to close the gap between fashion and medicine. Founder Diana Donnarumma underwent a multiorgan transplant that saved her life but left her unsatisfied with the limited choices available to cart her medical products around. Now she's on a mission to serve people with chronic illness by giving them choice and confidence. The sleek designs and ease of their backpacks makes it easy and subtle for people to infuse. Medical supply bags can be placed in the backpacks, so you have everything you need when you go to visit family or travel.

Kate Farms itself was founded by entrepreneurs—two parents desperate to save the life of their daughter Kate, born with failure to thrive. Thanks to them, Kate Farms now supports the medical nutrition needs of thousands of tubies with our plant-based pediatric and adults formulas—the #1 prescribed plant-based formula, widely covered by insurance and patient preferred.

