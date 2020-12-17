Our Gift to Our Communities

In a year like no other, Northcentral University has taken a different approach to its year-end employee recognition

Northcentral University

Dec 17, 2020, 06:30 ET

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many companies and organizations, Northcentral University likes to thank its employees with a gift at the end of the year.

"As a virtual university, our faculty and staff live everywhere, and we usually mail them a small token to thank them for their hard work during the year," said Molly Gutterud, vice president of communications and advancement. Gutterud's team oversees university communications and community relations.

But this year, that concept just didn't feel right.

Northcentral focuses on serving those in the helping professions seeking graduate degrees – teachers, social workers, therapists, public administrators. Its 650 faculty and staff care deeply about their work but are also active in their communities as volunteers and activists.

"As we thought about what would be meaningful to our faculty and staff, we thought about the power of paying our success this year forward – to let our people give back to their own communities in a way that was meaningful to them," said Gutterud.

Her team came up with the idea to donate what the university would have spent on employee gifts to charities instead – specifically, any charity a faculty or staff member chose.

"We wanted them to be able to give back to their communities, which are so diverse, and know that we as a university support those efforts 100 percent," said Gutterud.

Employees were invited to choose one of five pre-selected charities or write in their own choice. The result was 74 charities in 27 states and the District of Columbia. They include food banks, homeless shelters, animal welfare organizations, child welfare organizations, leading LGBTQ crisis intervention programs and veterans support programs. A full list of registered 501(c)3 nonprofits receiving gifts is below.

The amount of each gift was determined by the number of people who chose the charity. In total, the university committed $25,000 in charitable donations.

"It was incredibly gratifying to learn about all the good work going on in our communities, and to know that we're making a difference," said Gutterud.

About Northcentral University
Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. NCU offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees in business, education and psychology, as well as doctoral and master's degrees in marriage and family therapy, technology and health sciences.

Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

Nonprofits Supported by Northcentral University this Holiday Season

Nonprofit Organization

City

State

Equal Justice Initiative

Montgomery

 Alabama

Arizona Animal Welfare League

Phoenix

 Arizona

Arizona Humane Society

Phoenix

 Arizona

Free Arts for Abused Children

Phoenix

 Arizona

Make-A-Wish America

Phoenix

 Arizona

Medical Animals in Need (M.A.I.N.)

El Mirage

 Arizona

St. Mary's Food Bank

Phoenix

 Arizona

Stealing Hearts Rescue

Glendale

 Arizona

Sunshine Acres Children's Home

Mesa

 Arizona

Teach One To Lead One, Maricopa County

Phoenix

 Arizona

Startup Junkie Foundation

Fayetteville

 Arkansas

Black Lives Matter Support Fund at Tides Foundation

San Francisco

 California

Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times

Los Angeles

 California

Direct Relief

Santa Barbara

 California

If Given A Chance

Napa

 California

Labs and More of San Diego

San Diego

 California

Prostate Cancer Foundation

Santa Monica

 California

Swords to Plowshares

San Francisco

 California

The Trevor Project

West Hollywood

 California

YMCAsd

San Diego

 California

Family Life Services

Colorado Springs

 Colorado

The Action Center

Lakewood

 Colorado

Connecticut River Museum

Essex

 Connecticut

Global Lyme Alliance

Stamford

 Connecticut

No Kid Hungry

Washington

 DC

Special Olympics

Washington

 DC

World Central Kitchen

Washington

 DC

Palm Beach County Homeless Coalition

West Palm Beach

 Florida

Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring

Wesley Chapel

 Florida

Wounded Warrior Project

Jacksonville

 Florida

Fair Fight Initiative

Savannah

 Georgia

Treasure Valley Family YMCA

Boise

 Idaho

Elburn Countryside Food Pantry

Elburn

 Illinois

Purple Plunge

Lake Zurich

 Illinois

United Way - Effingham County

Effingham

 Illinois

Fort Bend Women's Shelter

Fort Bend

 Indiana

Joppa

Des Moines

 Iowa

Connections Community Support Programs

Delaware

 Maryland

350.org

Boston

 Massachusetts

Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking (CAST)

Wakefield

 Massachusetts

Northeast Coonhound Rescue

Lexington

 Massachusetts

Avenues for Youth

Minneapolis

 Minnesota

North House Folk School

Grand Marais

 Minnesota

Wild Bird Rehabilitation

Overland

 Missouri

Lincoln-Lancaster County Child Advocacy Center

Lincoln

 Nebraska

Together Inc (Omaha)

Omaha

 Nebraska

SPUR - Special People United to Ride

Lincroft

 New Jersey

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

New York

 New York

ASPCA

New York

 New York

DonorsChoose.org

New York

 New York

Dress for Success

New York

 New York

Food Bank of Central New York

Syracuse

 New York

International Legal Foundation

New York

 New York

Island Harvest Food Bank of Long Island

Bethpage

 New York

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

New York

 New York

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Rye Brook

 New York

UNICEF

New York

 New York

Robeson County Partnership for Children

Lumberton

 North Carolina

Time Out Youth

Charlotte

 North Carolina

Footpath Foundation

Cleveland

 Ohio

Stella Maris Cleveland

Cleveland

 Ohio

The Scratching Post

Cincinnati

 Ohio

Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding (CATR)

Johns Island

 South Carolina

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Memphis

 Tennessee

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

Maryville

 Tennessee

CLL Foundation

Houston

 Texas

Manor Schoolhouse Foundation

Manor

 Texas

Mobile Loaves & Fishes

Austin

 Texas

River Bend Elementary PTO

College Station

 Texas

Operation Underground Rescue (O.U.R.)

Cedar City

 Utah

PETA

Norfolk

 Virginia

Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council (GLITC)

Lac Du Flambeau

 Wisconsin

Salvation Army Oshkosh Wisconsin

 Oshkosh

 Wisconsin

Physical Activity Alliance

SOURCE Northcentral University

