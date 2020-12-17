Our Gift to Our Communities
In a year like no other, Northcentral University has taken a different approach to its year-end employee recognition
Dec 17, 2020, 06:30 ET
LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many companies and organizations, Northcentral University likes to thank its employees with a gift at the end of the year.
"As a virtual university, our faculty and staff live everywhere, and we usually mail them a small token to thank them for their hard work during the year," said Molly Gutterud, vice president of communications and advancement. Gutterud's team oversees university communications and community relations.
But this year, that concept just didn't feel right.
Northcentral focuses on serving those in the helping professions seeking graduate degrees – teachers, social workers, therapists, public administrators. Its 650 faculty and staff care deeply about their work but are also active in their communities as volunteers and activists.
"As we thought about what would be meaningful to our faculty and staff, we thought about the power of paying our success this year forward – to let our people give back to their own communities in a way that was meaningful to them," said Gutterud.
Her team came up with the idea to donate what the university would have spent on employee gifts to charities instead – specifically, any charity a faculty or staff member chose.
"We wanted them to be able to give back to their communities, which are so diverse, and know that we as a university support those efforts 100 percent," said Gutterud.
Employees were invited to choose one of five pre-selected charities or write in their own choice. The result was 74 charities in 27 states and the District of Columbia. They include food banks, homeless shelters, animal welfare organizations, child welfare organizations, leading LGBTQ crisis intervention programs and veterans support programs. A full list of registered 501(c)3 nonprofits receiving gifts is below.
The amount of each gift was determined by the number of people who chose the charity. In total, the university committed $25,000 in charitable donations.
"It was incredibly gratifying to learn about all the good work going on in our communities, and to know that we're making a difference," said Gutterud.
About Northcentral University
Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. NCU offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees in business, education and psychology, as well as doctoral and master's degrees in marriage and family therapy, technology and health sciences.
Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.
Nonprofits Supported by Northcentral University this Holiday Season
|
Nonprofit Organization
|
City
|
State
|
Equal Justice Initiative
|
Montgomery
|
Alabama
|
Arizona Animal Welfare League
|
Phoenix
|
Arizona
|
Arizona Humane Society
|
Phoenix
|
Arizona
|
Free Arts for Abused Children
|
Phoenix
|
Arizona
|
Make-A-Wish America
|
Phoenix
|
Arizona
|
Medical Animals in Need (M.A.I.N.)
|
El Mirage
|
Arizona
|
St. Mary's Food Bank
|
Phoenix
|
Arizona
|
Stealing Hearts Rescue
|
Glendale
|
Arizona
|
Sunshine Acres Children's Home
|
Mesa
|
Arizona
|
Teach One To Lead One, Maricopa County
|
Phoenix
|
Arizona
|
Startup Junkie Foundation
|
Fayetteville
|
Arkansas
|
Black Lives Matter Support Fund at Tides Foundation
|
San Francisco
|
California
|
Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times
|
Los Angeles
|
California
|
Direct Relief
|
Santa Barbara
|
California
|
If Given A Chance
|
Napa
|
California
|
Labs and More of San Diego
|
San Diego
|
California
|
Prostate Cancer Foundation
|
Santa Monica
|
California
|
Swords to Plowshares
|
San Francisco
|
California
|
The Trevor Project
|
West Hollywood
|
California
|
YMCAsd
|
San Diego
|
California
|
Family Life Services
|
Colorado Springs
|
Colorado
|
The Action Center
|
Lakewood
|
Colorado
|
Connecticut River Museum
|
Essex
|
Connecticut
|
Global Lyme Alliance
|
Stamford
|
Connecticut
|
No Kid Hungry
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Special Olympics
|
Washington
|
DC
|
World Central Kitchen
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Palm Beach County Homeless Coalition
|
West Palm Beach
|
Florida
|
Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring
|
Wesley Chapel
|
Florida
|
Wounded Warrior Project
|
Jacksonville
|
Florida
|
Fair Fight Initiative
|
Savannah
|
Georgia
|
Treasure Valley Family YMCA
|
Boise
|
Idaho
|
Elburn Countryside Food Pantry
|
Elburn
|
Illinois
|
Purple Plunge
|
Lake Zurich
|
Illinois
|
United Way - Effingham County
|
Effingham
|
Illinois
|
Fort Bend Women's Shelter
|
Fort Bend
|
Indiana
|
Joppa
|
Des Moines
|
Iowa
|
Connections Community Support Programs
|
Delaware
|
Maryland
|
350.org
|
Boston
|
Massachusetts
|
Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking (CAST)
|
Wakefield
|
Massachusetts
|
Northeast Coonhound Rescue
|
Lexington
|
Massachusetts
|
Avenues for Youth
|
Minneapolis
|
Minnesota
|
North House Folk School
|
Grand Marais
|
Minnesota
|
Wild Bird Rehabilitation
|
Overland
|
Missouri
|
Lincoln-Lancaster County Child Advocacy Center
|
Lincoln
|
Nebraska
|
Together Inc (Omaha)
|
Omaha
|
Nebraska
|
SPUR - Special People United to Ride
|
Lincroft
|
New Jersey
|
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
|
New York
|
New York
|
ASPCA
|
New York
|
New York
|
DonorsChoose.org
|
New York
|
New York
|
Dress for Success
|
New York
|
New York
|
Food Bank of Central New York
|
Syracuse
|
New York
|
International Legal Foundation
|
New York
|
New York
|
Island Harvest Food Bank of Long Island
|
Bethpage
|
New York
|
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
|
New York
|
New York
|
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
|
Rye Brook
|
New York
|
UNICEF
|
New York
|
New York
|
Robeson County Partnership for Children
|
Lumberton
|
North Carolina
|
Time Out Youth
|
Charlotte
|
North Carolina
|
Footpath Foundation
|
Cleveland
|
Ohio
|
Stella Maris Cleveland
|
Cleveland
|
Ohio
|
The Scratching Post
|
Cincinnati
|
Ohio
|
Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding (CATR)
|
Johns Island
|
South Carolina
|
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
|
Memphis
|
Tennessee
|
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
|
Maryville
|
Tennessee
|
CLL Foundation
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
Manor Schoolhouse Foundation
|
Manor
|
Texas
|
Mobile Loaves & Fishes
|
Austin
|
Texas
|
River Bend Elementary PTO
|
College Station
|
Texas
|
Operation Underground Rescue (O.U.R.)
|
Cedar City
|
Utah
|
PETA
|
Norfolk
|
Virginia
|
Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council (GLITC)
|
Lac Du Flambeau
|
Wisconsin
|
Salvation Army Oshkosh Wisconsin
|
Oshkosh
|
Wisconsin
|
Physical Activity Alliance
SOURCE Northcentral University