Our Place Opens First Retail Store in Los Angeles

Beloved, Mission-driven Kitchenware Brand Expands from Direct-to-Consumer to Retail with Venice, Los Angeles Opening

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, mission-driven kitchenware brand, Our Place, announces the opening of its first-ever retail store in the heart of the brand's hometown, Los Angeles (1344 Abbot Kinney Boulevard).

Our Place launched in 2019 with the goal of bringing people together through the power of home cooking, and the brand is thrilled to further this mission through the opening of its first physical store.

"When we started Our Place, we knew it was about so much more than kitchenware," said Shiza Shahid, Co-Founder of Our Place. "We wanted to create a place that brought people together over the joy of cooking, and now, we are able to bring everyone into this physical space to make even deeper connections. This store is truly a place by and for us and our community."

Our Place Venice Beach was conceptualized as a place for gathering and community. Designed by Our Place in partnership with creative agency Mythology , and design firm Ringo Studio , the interiors incorporate textures, patterns, and colors to feel like an inviting home. The space is lined with limewash plaster walls, and accented with smooth, recycled tiles in jewel tones and bright pastels throughout. A bespoke arched shelving display showcases Our Place's signature colorways, and the streamlined suite of products is artfully displayed throughout the store, all while keeping a cozy, home-like feel.

Our Place Venice Beach also features the Our Place Cafe, serving tea, boba, haldi doodh (turmeric latte), and other culturally rooted beverages. A front nook, color-drenched in Our Place's signature Spice shade provides the perfect place to enjoy a drink with friends. There is also a backyard with stadium and cafe seating that will host food-related events, book launches, film screenings, and more.

The store is filled with symbolic nods to the brand's mission around inclusion, representation and building a bigger table. The backyard mural, created by Our Place Graphic Designer Erika Jaquez, is a particular standout. It's tinged with turmeric, saffron, cumin, star anise, and other spices from the indigenous and immigrant communities that have shaped cuisines and traditions throughout the world.

Our Place Venice Beach is open Sunday - Wednesday, from 11am - 6pm; and Thursday - Saturday, 11am - 7pm. A second retail location is opening in Los Angeles later this year.

About Our Place

At Our Place, we believe in the power of home cooking to bring people together. We make products that make cooking and gathering easier and more joyful. We source and package our products thoughtfully and sustainably. We are proudly women and immigrant owned and built.

