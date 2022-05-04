OurFamilyWizard Acquires Cozi, #1 Family Organizing App

The Acquisition Enables OurFamilyWizard to Support Millions More Families Regardless of Where They Are on Their Journey

MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OurFamilyWizard, the leading co-parenting app for families living separately, announced today that it has acquired Cozi, the leading family organizing app, from Dotdash Meredith. Through this strategic acquisition, OurFamilyWizard will be able to support all types of families in simplifying communication and coordination. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"For more than 20 years, OurFamilyWizard has provided a central hub for peaceful co-parenting, empowering parents with tools to keep their children's world turning," said Nick VanWagner, CEO of OurFamilyWizard. "With the addition of Cozi, we will expand upon that mission even further by providing the go-to destination to help families of all types. This will enable us to positively impact more families regardless of where they are on their journeys."

With more than 20 million registered users, Cozi helps busy families simplify their lives. It provides the tools to manage schedules and activities; track grocery shopping and to do lists; plan meals and store recipes; organize household chores; and keep family memories. The acquisition of Cozi will complement OurFamilyWizard's comprehensive suite of co-parenting tools, which includes shared calendars, messaging, expense tracking, journals and an info bank. Together, the platforms provide a holistic set of solutions for different types of families.

Added VanWagner, "As we continue to scale the OurFamilyWizard team and grow our investment in co-parenting technology, we're excited to welcome Cozi and address a broader set of family needs with the innovative solution this talented team has built."

Today's news falls just over two years after OurFamilyWizard announced a growth investment from Spectrum Equity. Since then, the company has doubled its headcount and made significant investments in product innovation.

OurFamilyWizard

OurFamilyWizard is the leading co-parenting app that equips parents, and the professional community that surrounds them, with the tools needed to reduce conflict and support the best outcomes for the children involved. It provides a secure hub for co-parents to exchange tamper-proof messages, manage joint custody schedules, share documents, and track expense reimbursement. Founded in 2001, OurFamilyWizard has served more than one million users in 75 countries and is recommended by courts in all 50 US states, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.

Cozi

Cozi, the number one organizing app for families, makes coordinating and communicating the logistics of everyday life a breeze. Cozi is the one place where everyone can see the family's calendar, grocery list, household chores and meal plan. It's free and accessible in real time from any mobile device or computer. Named a "must-have app" for a better life by the TODAY Show, Cozi helps families all over the world and now has over 20 million registered users. Get Cozi in the app store or at www.cozi.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE OurFamilyWizard.com