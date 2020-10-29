OurFamilyWizard Announces New Partnership With Lerner Publishing Group

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OurFamilyWizard® has released a series of social-emotional children's books in an effort to further its mission of maximizing positive outcomes for children impacted by parental separation and familial conflict. Published in partnership with Lerner Publishing Group, the Many Ways series strives to connect with children by celebrating differences in family structure, living situations, and emotional responses.

The series launched with four books: Feelings Like Mine, Homes Like Mine, Parents Like Mine, and Families like Mine. Each book enables parents, educators, family law professionals, and mental health providers to offer comfort and security to children who live within different family structures from those of their peers or what they see portrayed in the media. In addition to these four titles available in both library-bound and paperback, OurFamilyWizard® and Lerner Publishing Group will add a fifth title in early 2021, Parents Here and There: A Kid's Guide to Deployment, focused on supporting children with parents in the military.

"It's amazing to work with such an authority in children's educational content like Lerner Publishing Group," said Jai Kissoon, President of OurFamilyWizard®. "We are excited to continue developing new content, as few children's books address these complex and relevant topics."

For nearly 20 years, OurFamilyWizard has been helping families with diverse family structures and living situations to stay organized and communicate more effectively. This partnership with Lerner is founded upon the mutual recognition that being part of a "normal" family is not about fitting a typecast, but rather, it is about creating a loving and supportive environment for children.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, OurFamilyWizard® is the leading provider of co-parenting communication technology worldwide. Its website and mobile applications have been used by over one million parents and family law professionals since the company was founded in 2001. The platform allows co-parents to communicate and manage the day-to-day responsibilities of raising children from separate homes within a neutral and secure space. OurFamilyWizard® is recommended by family law attorneys, mental health practitioners, and courts in all 50 states, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Lerner Publishing Group creates high-quality fiction and nonfiction for children and young adults. Founded in 1959, Lerner Publishing Group is one of the nation's largest independent children's book publishers with fourteen imprints and divisions: Lerner Publications, Millbrook Press™, Carolrhoda Books®, Twenty-First Century Books™, Graphic Universe™, Darby Creek™, Kar-Ben Publishing™, Carolrhoda Lab®, LernerClassroom™, ediciones Lerner, First Avenue Editions™, Lerner Digital™, Zest Books™, and Lerner Publisher Services™. For more information, visit lernerbooks.com or call 800-328-4929.

