Ouster Expands Global Presence with Additions to Distributor Network; Exhibiting in January at CES and NAIAS 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ouster announced today the initial members of its global distributor network, providing customers around the world streamlined access to its products. Additionally, the company will be demonstrating its technology at two major upcoming industry exhibitions next month: the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 8-11, and the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit from January 14-17.

Since Ouster launched the OS-1 last December, it has expanded into new global markets spanning autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, VR/AR, and more. Customers represent close to 50 countries on 6 continents. To facilitate easier global order fulfillment and local support, Ouster announced its global partner program in March, inviting distributors to apply to sell Ouster lidar sensors.

Because of the critical role distributors serve, Ouster's process of selecting partners is rigorous and consists of multiple levels of diligence over many months. The team ensures that each distributor understands their market's needs, offers a portfolio of complementary products and services to provide complete solutions, can facilitate purchases in local currency, has a track record of being responsive to customers, and has in-depth knowledge of Ouster's products to help with on-site demonstrations, integrations, and post-purchase support. The initial 8 distributors are:

Spain & Portugal : Alava Engineers - www.grupoalava.com

& : Alava Engineers - www.grupoalava.com Canada & Worldwide for Robotics: Clearpath Robotics - www.clearpathrobotics.com

& Worldwide for Robotics: Clearpath Robotics - www.clearpathrobotics.com Brazil : CPE Technologies - www.cpetecnologia.com.br

: CPE Technologies - www.cpetecnologia.com.br Singapore and Southeast Asia : GPS Lands - www.gpslands.com

and : GPS Lands - www.gpslands.com Japan : Okaya - www.oec.okaya.co.jp

: Okaya - www.oec.okaya.co.jp Japan : OPT Technology - www.opt-techno.com

: OPT Technology - www.opt-techno.com France : Positics - www.positics.fr

: Positics - www.positics.fr South Korea : UCS - www.ucssolution.com

The company expects to announce additional distributors in Russia, Italy, and China in the next 60 days, and many more over the course of 2019. Interested distributors should contact lidar@ouster.io.

"Ouster is committed to bringing lidar to the masses, and we can't do it all on our own. We are always looking for capable partners who share our vision, and I'm excited to announce these world-class distribution partners today. No matter where a customer is around the world, we want them to have access to a local representative to help provide an understanding our products and associated applications in their projects," said Raffi Mardirosian, VP of Corporate Development.

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) & North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) 2019

Ouster also announced today that it will be exhibiting at CES and NAIAS 2019.

At CES, Ouster will showcase recent automotive, drone, and other integrations, including a vehicle on the show floor. It will also have various new lidar sensor products on display. Visit Ouster at Booth #1818 in the Pavilion at the Westgate Hotel (Tech East) from January 8–11.

Ouster will also be at NAIAS in Detroit with multiple new products on display and automotive integrations. Visit Ouster at booth AD-11 in the Autonomous Driving section of AutoMobili-D at the NAIAS in Detroit from January 14-17.

To arrange a meeting with Ouster's team, visit www.ouster.io and use the scheduling link on the homepage or reach out to lidar@ouster.io.

About Ouster:

Ouster is a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for automotive, robotics, mapping, and other applications. Ouster's new multi-beam flash lidar sensors in its flagship OS-1 and OS-2 sensors achieve unrivaled resolution, image quality, compact form factor, reliability, and affordability. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more details, visit www.ouster.io

