Out East Launches Hamptons-Focused Content Hub, Heading Out

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Out East™, the Hamptons-focused real estate brand by StreetEasy®, today launches Heading Out, a new content hub inspired by the homes, people and lifestyle of the Hamptons.

Created by the seasoned editorial team behind StreetEasy's One Block Over, and with ongoing contributions from local experts, Heading Out expands on Out East's locally penned town guides as a new resource for locals and visitors alike. The site will cover the latest real estate market trends and showcase destinations, homes and activities across the Hamptons and North Fork, all in a beautiful, photo-driven design. Heading Out consists of four core categories:

Insights features original research on the latest Hamptons and North Fork housing market trends, and offers a look at real-time search behaviors to reveal the most popular homes, towns and amenities with buyers and renters.

Life Out East provides tips for making the most of living in or visiting the Hamptons and North Fork. Find the latest on celebrities who have homes out east, must-visit restaurants and beaches, weekend guides and more.

Dream Homes showcases beautiful photos and behind-the-scenes details on the most noteworthy and unique homes out east.

Local Guides offers insider advice on what to expect in each of the distinct hamlets in the Hamptons and North Fork, including popular points of interest and activities in the area.

The debut of Heading Out comes six months after the launch of Out East, an online marketplace that provides home shoppers with a completely reimagined search experience meant to capture the beauty of the Hamptons. Out East allows prospective renters and homeowners to search by town and rental time period, and to specify coveted home amenities like an oceanfront location or a water view. Users can explore a home's proximity to beaches, farmers markets, transportation options, and other local points of interest.

Explore Heading Out at www.outeast.com/stories and reach out to press@outeast.com to request data or speak with one of our experts.

About Out East:



Out East is the ultimate online destination for Hamptons real estate. Insider tips and locally penned guides complement a hyper customized shopping experience that lets buyers and renters search by town or view and see a home's proximity to beaches, farmers markets, transportation options, and other local points of interest. With the most comprehensive and up-to-date listings covering for-sale homes, short- and long-term rentals, and land for sale across the Hamptons, the North Fork and Shelter Island, Out East is the perfect way to discover your dream home in the Hamptons.

Launched in 2018, Out East is owned and operated by Zillow Group (NASDAQ :Z and ZG).

