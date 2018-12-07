Out for Undergrad Appoints Industry Thought Leaders to its National Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) is proud to announce the appointment of industry thought leaders Jimena Almendares, Heath Clayton, and Shannon Moran to its national Board of Directors effective January 1, 2019.

Almendares is Vice President of Global Expansion at Intuit, CEO and President of Intuit Payments Inc, and Executive Sponsor of the Latinos Connect at Intuit ERG. She was previously Chief Product Officer at OKCupid.

Clayton began his career at The White House before moving to Deloitte in 2010, where he now focuses on global talent development as a Senior Manager. Outside of Deloitte, he teaches corporate social responsibility and ethics at the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

Moran is a graduate of MIT in Chemical Engineering and a Ph.D. Candidate at the University of Michigan. She is a National Science Foundation Fellow and Point Scholar. She began her career as a consultant with the Boston Consulting Group.

"We are so fortunate to have Jimena, Heath, and Shannon join the O4U Board," said Michael Ruderman, O4U's Board Chair. "They each have a distinguished track record of leadership and mentorship. We're confident they'll help grow O4U and empower our community of LGBTQ+ students across the country."

Out for Undergrad (O4U) is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation chartered in New York. Founded in 2004, O4U's mission is to help high-achieving LGBTQ+ undergraduates reach their full potential.

Each year, O4U selects a diverse class of 800 top-performing LGBTQ+ students from Business, Tech, Marketing and Engineering University programs and then underwrites their attendance at four industry-focused weekend-long summits hosted by the leading corporations in each industry area. Students are matched with LGBTQ+ mentors from these organizations, immersed in sessions with thought leaders and meet the HR recruiters from employers. Students and sponsors alike rate O4U as "life changing" and many go to work at sponsoring firms.

