Out of Home Advertising Association of America's 2020 Media Plan of the Year Awards Names Kinetic Worldwide For Facebook's "Thank You" Campaign

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the leading trade group representing the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry, announced the winners of its 21st Annual OOH Media Plan of the Year awards. This year's OOH Media Plan of the Year went to Kinetic Worldwide for its Facebook campaign encouraging users to acknowledge and thank frontline workers who are keeping communities running during the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Facebook launched the "Thank You" messaging in the New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle markets quickly by utilizing digital out of home (DOOH) and securing contextually relevant placements. In a Lucid study commissioned by Facebook, the "Thank You" campaign's utilization of OOH was deemed extremely successful at increasing both ad awareness and message pull through. Furthermore, the positive nature of the effort was further supported by OOH companies who provided additional bonus advertising in San Francisco and New York.

Other 2020 award winning-campaigns include:

Gold Award Winners

Brex In-House

MDB Communications for DC Lottery

OUTFRONT Media for Hope Not Handcuffs

OUTFRONT Media for Poppin

Silver Award Winners

DMI Inc. for Georgetown University

Grand Visual, Plexus, & Talon Outdoor in collaboration with The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) for #SendingLove

Outdoor Media Group for McDonald's

Posterscope for Comedy Central

TriNet In-House

In addition, OAAA presented The OOH Measurement Award, which recognizes the importance of using quality data to create effective media plans, naming Vistar Media the winner for its work with Eaze. The Vistar Media campaign spanned two initiatives, which incorporated DOOH across its separate "Summer Celebration" and "End of Q3" campaigns. In both cases, Eaze used a data-driven strategy that leveraged programmatic DOOH to complement the other channels in its media mix, which included printed OOH, mobile, digital, audio, and digital partnerships.

"This year's winning campaigns perfectly exemplify the power of OOH and DOOH advertising even during one of the most difficult years contemporary marketers have ever faced," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "Our members, along with their clients and partners, can feel proud of how our industry has risen to the occasion and continued to demonstrate excellence and innovation against all odds, along with inspiration and value to consumers."

Winners of the OAAA Media Plan of the Year awards were chosen by a prestigious jury, which included:

Stacy Enderle , Group Director, Media Planning, Essence Global

, Group Director, Media Planning, Essence Global Sofia Escamilla , Vice President of Media, Acent ( Jury Chief )

, Vice President of Media, Acent ( ) Billy Long , Executive Vice President, OOH Practice, Publicis Media (PMX)

, Executive Vice President, OOH Practice, Publicis Media (PMX) Kurt Schweitzer , Group Planning Director, Mindstream Media Group

, Group Planning Director, Mindstream Media Group Matt Torre , Vice President, Media Brokers Inc (MBI)

All of the winners were revealed at OOH: NOW State of the Industry, a half-day event produced by the New York AD Club, with presentations from industry insiders and thought leaders across the ecosystem.

