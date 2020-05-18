Out of Home Advertising Community is #SendingLove across the Globe in the World's Largest User-Generated Digital Out of Home Campaign

Created by Grand Visual, the campaign encourages participants to send love to those in places they cannot travel to, by getting creative with the heart-hand symbol and uploading their pictures and locations to www.sendinglove.to .

Messages are then geotargeted to their chosen city, and participants are also given the option to donate to the global COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund before receiving a photo of their picture playing on-screen in their chosen location to share socially online with friends and family.

The campaign is facilitated by Plexus, Talon's global OOH network, and The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) and its members, who along with their partners have built a campaign with true international reach and a total OOH media value of $15 Million.

Frank Bryant, Group COO, Talon said: "It's great to see an initial idea to share love between countries grow into a powerful international concept to help raise money for the global COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund."

Dan Dawson, CCO, Grand Visual said: "We set out with one thing in mind, to provide people with the opportunity to send love to their favourite places around the world. With an internationally understood heart shaped hand sign at the centre of the creative - we could share the love in cities the world over despite the constraints of lockdown, with shareable content that further extends messages via social channels."

SOURCE Talon Outdoor

